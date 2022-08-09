Rudy Giuliani Fbi Raid: Fulton County judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear in Atlanta in person next week.

BREAKING: A Fulton County judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear in Atlanta in person next week to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether Trump illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

BREAKING: A Fulton County judge has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear in Atlanta in person next week to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether Trump illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 9, 2022

Middle Ground wrote

Meltin’ Rudy will probably claim that his use of toxic hair dye has interfered with his ability to recall facts. JoK wrote

The game of Clue should come out with a anniversary game of Clue focused on TFG and his scandals. Perhaps it was the BusBoy taking away the empty Diet Coke can seeing into the open safe with CLASSIFIED written on top who was the informant. Steven Green wrote

It seems Donnie’s bad week is turning into Donnie’s bad month. Raid on his house, turn over your tax returns, now Rudy is going to throw him under the bus.

The DOJ just needs to announce they entered into a plea deal with Mark Meadows to complete

“The Best Month Ever”

