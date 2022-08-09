Plane Lands On 91 Freeway Today : A Single-engine Airplane Crash-landed On The 91 Freeway In Corona, Authorities Say.

Posted on August 9, 2022

A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona, authorities say.

Single engine plane crash lands on the EB 91 Freeway in Corona near the Lincoln Ave on-ramp .

Plane caught fire but CHP says pilot and passenger were able to escape and are ok A few lanes are open but traffic is backed up

UPDATE At least 2 right lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona are blocked as police and firefighters respond to a plane crash.

