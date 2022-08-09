Plane Lands On 91 Freeway Today : A Single-engine Airplane Crash-landed On The 91 Freeway In Corona, Authorities Say.



A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona, authorities say.

Single engine plane crash lands on the EB 91 Freeway in Corona near the Lincoln Ave on-ramp .

Plane caught fire but CHP says pilot and passenger were able to escape and are ok A few lanes are open but traffic is backed up

UPDATE At least 2 right lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona are blocked as police and firefighters respond to a plane crash.

Thank god they survived! 91 freeway today. #grindfacetv @ ocmotivator pic.twitter.com/p6Grbz5gDW — GrindFace TV (GPound.com) (@grindfacetv_) August 9, 2022

I am at the plane crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway west of Main Street in Corona. pic.twitter.com/iUoboP9gaU — Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) August 9, 2022

#BREAKING NEWS: A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona, authorities say. https://t.co/PoTNp0UlVv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 9, 2022

Comments and Reactions.