Plane Lands On 91 Freeway Today : A Single-engine Airplane Crash-landed On The 91 Freeway In Corona, Authorities Say.

A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona, authorities say.
Single engine plane crash lands on the EB 91 Freeway in Corona near the Lincoln Ave on-ramp .
Plane caught fire but CHP says pilot and passenger were able to escape and are ok A few lanes are open but traffic is backed up
UPDATE At least 2 right lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona are blocked as police and firefighters respond to a plane crash.
Thank god they survived! 91 freeway today. #grindfacetv
@ ocmotivator pic.twitter.com/p6Grbz5gDW
— GrindFace TV (GPound.com) (@grindfacetv_) August 9, 2022
I am at the plane crash on the eastbound 91 Freeway west of Main Street in Corona. pic.twitter.com/iUoboP9gaU
— Brian Rokos (@Brian_Rokos) August 9, 2022
#BREAKING NEWS: A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the 91 Freeway in Corona, authorities say. https://t.co/PoTNp0UlVv
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) August 9, 2022
@FOXLA if you commute on the 91 FWY, you will not be surprised by the delay but you may be surprised by the airplane on the side of the freeway. Honey is that one of those #Apteras??
— Ghost (@HBGhostCrypt) August 9, 2022
