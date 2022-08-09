Owo Attackers Arrested: Five of the attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo have been arrested,

Breaking News: Five of the attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo have been arrested, including the owner of the house in Owo where the attackers stayed before the June 5 terrorist attack.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of five suspected attackers of St Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of the state. Read more at http://nelsdaily.com

Identities, Names Of Masterminds Of Owo Church Massacre Released By CDS Irabor: Two of the masterminds of the deadly terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, South-West Nigeria have been arrested. The suspects described as top… https://t.co/pnhr7wWz5A — Nairaland Forum (@nairaland) August 9, 2022

