Owo Attackers Arrested: Five of the attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo have been arrested,

Posted on August 9, 2022

Breaking News: Five of the attackers of the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo have been arrested, including the owner of the house in Owo where the attackers stayed before the June 5 terrorist attack.

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of five suspected attackers of St Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of the state. Read more at nelsdaily.com

