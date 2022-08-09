Mo’men Jaber : Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.

BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.
4 Palestinians killed & over 100 injured so far today in the West Bank.
BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.
— Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) August 9, 2022
17 year-old Palestinian Mo’men Jaber dies of his wounds after israeli troops shoot him in the heart in al-Khalil: the 4th to be killed today pic.twitter.com/C9cvXvnpof
— Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 9, 2022
farouq herfi wrote
He was asking them for a doctor, still they kept dragging him , I don’t believe that there is any humanity in the Zionists hearts …I hate them
Beltrão Novak wrote
UnLea$h wrote
Yasar K.
Matt Aldarab wrote
Yet another cold-blooded murder by Israeli savages. What is just as sickening is western governments’ continued unconditional support for this murderous apartheid regime.