Mo’men Jaber : Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.

BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.

4 Palestinians killed & over 100 injured so far today in the West Bank.

17 year-old Palestinian Mo’men Jaber dies of his wounds after israeli troops shoot him in the heart in al-Khalil: the 4th to be killed today pic.twitter.com/C9cvXvnpof



COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

farouq herfi wrote

He was asking them for a doctor, still they kept dragging him , I don’t believe that there is any humanity in the Zionists hearts …I hate them

Beltrão Novak wrote

I call you out on your bullshit. He is very much unwounded, not a drop of blood on him. His head remains upright. He hasn’t been shot. His heart is perfectly fine, and you are a liar.

Undoubtedly he tried killing Jewish children.

UnLea$h wrote

Dis woman will keep spilling lies n falsehood as long as her coffers r being showered with filthy money.

Yasar K.

Matt Aldarab wrote

Yet another cold-blooded murder by Israeli savages. What is just as sickening is western governments’ continued unconditional support for this murderous apartheid regime.