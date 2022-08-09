Mo’men Jaber : Israeli Occupation Forces Kill A 17 Year Old Palestinian In Al-Khalil.

Posted on August 9, 2022

4 Palestinians killed & over 100 injured so far today in the West Bank.

 


COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

farouq herfi wrote
He was asking them for a doctor, still they kept dragging him , I don’t believe that there is any humanity in the Zionists hearts …I hate them

Beltrão Novak wrote
I call you out on your bullshit. He is very much unwounded, not a drop of blood on him. His head remains upright. He hasn’t been shot. His heart is perfectly fine, and you are a liar.

Undoubtedly he tried killing Jewish children.

UnLea$h wrote
Dis woman will keep spilling lies n falsehood as long as her coffers r being showered with filthy money.
Yasar K.

Matt Aldarab wrote
Yet another cold-blooded murder by Israeli savages. What is just as sickening is western governments’ continued unconditional support for this murderous apartheid regime.

