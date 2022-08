Missing Taniyah Quail-Marker from Dover: Delaware Police Issue Amber Alert For Missing Teen

URGENT: Delaware Police Issue Amber Alert For Missing Teen.Amber Alert: Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker from Dover, Delaware who was last seen with a man in a Nissan Versa with Alaska registration JPL799 and might be in danger.

URGENT: Delaware Police Issue Amber Alert For Missing Teen – https://t.co/bX8jt8cbAw pic.twitter.com/myg6iJLh3t — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 9, 2022

THIS IS AN AMBER ALERT FROM THE DOVER POLICE IN REFERENCE TO A MISSING PERSON. MISSING IS TANIYAH QUAIL-MARKER, BLACK FEMALE WITH BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, 240 LBS, LAST SEEN IN DOVER WEARING A BLUE COOKIE MONSTER SHIRT, UNKNOWN COLORED SHORTS AND WHITE CROCS. TANIYAH WAS LAST SEEN GETTING INTO A BLUE NISSAN VERSA ALASKA LICENSE PLATE JPL799. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING TANIYAH QUAIL-MARKER, PLEASE CONTACT DOVER PD AT 302-763-7111.

