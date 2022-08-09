Marshawn Lynch Arrested Mugshot : Lvmpd Have Arrested Marshawn Lynch In Las Vegas On Dui Charges.

#BREAKING The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment.

#BREAKING The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment. (1/2) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence..

Asked why he was in jail, he said, “I’m just here so I won’t get fined.” Told that he most likely would be fined, he said nothing.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Jes Vegas wrote

Do you guys tweet every DUI for every person in Vegas? If so, send mine! But come on, you have more important things to do. Violence is sky high right now.

Kick Nohan More important things to do than catch a driver who is impaired. Interesting take.

H I G H ⚡️ B O L T A G E Like That “Henry Ruggs II” Dude, That Played For The #VibRaiders, That Killed That Girl & Her Dog… An Arrest, Could’ve Saved Their Life’s! Mynor wrote

Man! Ruggs III should have taught all members a lesson. No. 13 Renfrow orders an Uber, can you? #RaiderNation Let us stay safe and utilize alternative transportation to stay safe, specifically for the 2022/23 season. Frankie Furter wrote

It wouldn’t be football season in LV without a Raiders player being arrested. Let’s start the games. Chuck Turtleman wrote

He’s 2 years out of the league and last played for the Seahawks so I don’t think this one counts. Jason@jasonsemerau wrote

That’s what happens when you bring a team nobody asked for….. Any team but the RAIDERS! Cass Anderson wrote

why do millionaires hate using professional/uber drivers more than us regular folks? Andrew and Cheryl Anderson wrote

By who? He isn’t in the NFL anymore he’s retired? Or are you thinking the judge will give him a slap on the wrist? Which seems common here unfortunately Todd Pinkney wrote Are you sure it just wasn’t a major sugar rush from over consumption of skittles

#BREAKING #LVMPD #conducted #vehicle #stop #Fairfield #Avenue #West #Utah #Avenue #Wyoming #Las #Vegas #Blvd #driver #identified #Marshawn #Lynch #suspected #driver #impairment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

