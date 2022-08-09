Marilyn Mulero : A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero.

BREAKING NOW: A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero and dismissed all charges against her. Mulero, a victim of #Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara, spent nearly 3 decades in prison and now is fully exonerated!

BREAKING NOW: A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero and dismissed all charges against her. Mulero, a victim of #Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara, spent nearly 3 decades in prison and now is fully exonerated! pic.twitter.com/ZDzuPbCjW0 — IL Innocence Project (@InnocenceIL) August 9, 2022

In a mass exoneration effort by Kim Foxx – 8 convictions tied to former detective Reynaldo Guevara are overturned. Among them – the only woman on the list – Marilyn Mulero was sentenced to death at the age of 21 (now 52) – later changed to life in prison. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Q2lXggsEOH — Lourdes Duarte (@LourdesWGN) August 9, 2022

This was the scene immediately after today’s historic happenings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in #Chicago this morning. At left, in white, is Illinois Innocence Project client Marilyn Mulero, in the white jacket, talking with the media.#wrongfulconviction #CookCounty pic.twitter.com/1rvJZNlSZb — IL Innocence Project (@InnocenceIL) August 9, 2022

