Marilyn Mulero : A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero.

BREAKING NOW: A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero and dismissed all charges against her. Mulero, a victim of #Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara, spent nearly 3 decades in prison and now is fully exonerated! pic.twitter.com/ZDzuPbCjW0
— IL Innocence Project (@InnocenceIL) August 9, 2022
In a mass exoneration effort by Kim Foxx – 8 convictions tied to former detective Reynaldo Guevara are overturned.
Among them – the only woman on the list – Marilyn Mulero was sentenced to death at the age of 21 (now 52) – later changed to life in prison. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Q2lXggsEOH
— Lourdes Duarte (@LourdesWGN) August 9, 2022
This was the scene immediately after today’s historic happenings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in #Chicago this morning. At left, in white, is Illinois Innocence Project client Marilyn Mulero, in the white jacket, talking with the media.#wrongfulconviction #CookCounty pic.twitter.com/1rvJZNlSZb
— IL Innocence Project (@InnocenceIL) August 9, 2022