Marilyn Mulero : A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero.

Posted on August 9, 2022

BREAKING NOW: A Cook County judge this morning just vacated the wrongful murder conviction of IIP client Marilyn Mulero and dismissed all charges against her. Mulero, a victim of #Chicago Detective Reynaldo Guevara, spent nearly 3 decades in prison and now is fully exonerated!

