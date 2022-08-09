Keedrin Coppage and Sabrina Nguyen Update : Ex-Boyfriend Convicted In Teen’s Gruesome 2020 Murder

A Criminal Court jury deliberated about an hour Sunday before convicting a 25-year-old man in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend whose body he left on a North Memphis street corner in 2020, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich.

Keedrin Coppage was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison for murder and will be sentenced later on the tampering conviction.

