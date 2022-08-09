Keedrin Coppage and Sabrina Nguyen Update : Ex-Boyfriend Convicted In Teen’s Gruesome 2020 Murder

Ex-Boyfriend Convicted In Teen’s Gruesome 2020 Murder

A Criminal Court jury deliberated about an hour Sunday before convicting a 25-year-old man in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend whose body he left on a North Memphis street corner in 2020, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich.

Keedrin Coppage was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison for murder and will be sentenced later on the tampering conviction.

Keedrin Coppage convicted of the stabbing death of teenage ex-girlfriend Sabrina Nyugen, D.A. Weirich says. This sorry excuse for a man stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death & left her on the street. Tell your girls don’t get with losers like Keedrin. You’ll spend Life in Prison!

Keedrin Coppage was arrested by U.S. Marshals and charged for the murder of 18-year-old Sabrina Nguyen, whose body was found on a North Memphis, TN. sidewalk: https://t.co/4ilHlR4bWO — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) August 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

