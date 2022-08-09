Julien Maynard, a journalist who is close to the Mbappé family, will become the new director of communication for PSG! .

Posted on August 9, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.


🚨 Julien Maynard, a journalist who is close to the Mbappé family, will become the new director of communication for PSG! 🇫🇷

According to reports, Journalist Julien Maynard, who is close to the Mbappe family, is set to become the new director of communication for PSG.

Comments and Reactions.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

#Julien #Maynard #journalist #close #Mbappé #family #director #communication #PSG #Source #Djaameel56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: