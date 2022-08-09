Human Remains Found Lake Mead

Human remains were again found in Lake Mead, the country’s largest reservoir that continues to shrink amid a decades-long drought, officials announced Sunday.

According to the National Park Service, someone made the discovery at the park’s Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Nevada side, around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. This marks the fourth time since May that human remains were found in Lake Mead, where water levels continue to recede at historic levels.

A fourth set of human remains were found at Lake Mead on July 25 at Swim Beach. The reservoir is suffering from an ongoing 22-year-long drought. Lake Mead has hit its lowest water levels since 1937 and is filled to 27% of capacity, according to NASA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

