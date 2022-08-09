Hanging Body Found In Griffith Park 2022 : Police are investigating after a body was found in Griffith Park near the Merry-Go-Round

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

I run and hike Griffith Park fairly often….generally just above the carousel and towards the old zoo grounds. It’s a popular area in the morning….how was the body only discovered around noon? That’s crazy…. https://t.co/XUp4neNEvJ

When my family & I wanna see a dead body, why would we drive 30 minutes north to Angeles National Forest when Griffith Park is right in our backyard?Yes, every few days it’s something new– and it’s not just your simple suicides or execution-style murders, either! #iloveLA pic.twitter.com/X4hwqXJLcF

J. GA. S. wrote

Body Found Hanging From A Tree In Griffith Park: Authorities https://w INSTEAD OF ADVISING PEOPLE TO CALL THE SUICIDAL HOT LINE, THE STATE AND CITY must ILLEGALIZE MARIJUAN AND OTHER DRUG USERS. THAT’S WHAT HAPPE WHEN THE GOV. GIVES THE OKAY TO THE PUBLIC TO DO DRUGS.

ilovewalla wrote

After visiting LA from Australia a few weeks ago I can tell you how surprised I was with how bad LA is now. Absolutely crap place full of alot of dodgy characters. Santa Monica has also gone downhill badly

Anti Ultracrepidarian wrote

Well, if legit it’s either a homicide or the most elaborate suicide ever. Were they a Clinton whistle blower?

Kate Whitely wrote

Probably black. The KKK is starting lynchings again. At least I think it’s the KKK. Too many white supremists to know for certain. We need to shut them down before they get worse.

🕷𝕸𝖔𝖓𝖘𝖙𝖗𝖚𝖆 wrote

Almost. The KKK have recently carried out more publicized lynchings because of a rise in white supremacy. The KKK never stopped their lynchings. Both facts are problematic tho, so I see what you mean.

Cool Mom Jamie wrote

from a purely logistical perspective it’d be pretty hard to hang yourself and set yourself on fire at the same time I think we can rule IN homicide here

lemon wrote

could be done, prepare the tree, fire and then jump last.

Sorry being cautious how I word it dont one to get a strike for encouraging self harm.

If you or a loved one have thoughts of hurting yourself call or text 988 suicide hotline.

