Hamidullah & Abidullah Arrest : NIA arrested 2 radical islamic Bangladeshi terrorists from Bhopal.

#BREAKING : NIA arrested 2 radical islamic Bangladeshi terrorists from Bhopal. Earlier 7 have been arrested. Hamidullah & Abidullah was spreading Jihadi material through social media. Both were illegally living in India.

#BREAKING : NIA arrested 2 radical islamic Bangladeshi terrorists from Bhopal. Earlier 7 have been arrested. Hamidullah & Abidullah was spreading Jihadi material through social media. Both were illegally living in India. — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) August 9, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

NIA has arrested 2 Bangladeshi terrorists from Bhopal⚡ Earlier 7 have been arrested. Hamidullah-Abidullah was spreading Jihadi material through Social Media. — The Analyzer (@Indian_Analyzer) August 9, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

