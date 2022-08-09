Ferdy Sambo has been officially named a suspect in the case of Brigadir J. He was the one who ordered Bharada E to shoot Brigadir J.

Posted on August 9, 2022

Breaking News: Ferdy Sambo has been officially named a suspect in the case of Brigadir J. He was the one who ordered Bharada E to shoot Brigadir J.

The former Head of the National Police’s Propam Division, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, has officially been named a suspect in the death of Brigadier J or Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. This was stated by the National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo in a press conference, Tuesday (9/8/2022).

Read More

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: