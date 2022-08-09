Breaking News: Ferdy Sambo has been officially named a suspect in the case of Brigadir J. He was the one who ordered Bharada E to shoot Brigadir J.

The former Head of the National Police’s Propam Division, Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, has officially been named a suspect in the death of Brigadier J or Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. This was stated by the National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo in a press conference, Tuesday (9/8/2022).

Breaking News: Ferdy Sambo has been officially named a suspect in the case of Brigadir J. He was the one who ordered Bharada E to shoot Brigadir J. pic.twitter.com/FzFpQbQyQg — Haluan Media (@haluandotco) August 9, 2022

“Tidak ditemukan fakta peristiwa tembak menembak seperti yang dilaporkan awal. Peristiwa yang terjadi adalah peristiwa penembakan terhadap saudara J. Dilakukan saudara RE atas perintah saudara FS,” kata Kapolri. — Asumsi (@asumsico) August 9, 2022

