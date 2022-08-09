Downey Shooting – Gardiel Solorio, Monterey Park Police Officer Killed

Gardiel Solorio was identified by police as the officer shot and killed outside LA Fitness in Downey. He was 26 years old and from Bell Gardens. He is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and fiancée.
END OF WATCH: Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was killed in a Downey parking lot Monday. “We all knew from the moment we met him that he had the heart of service and was going to be a great officer,” MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon said. MORE: https://t.co/itMHrPdA3Y pic.twitter.com/CTGrKx2L15
I join our community in mourning the tragic death of Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio while he was off duty in the City of Downey, & extend my sincerest condolences to his surviving family members. This young recruit was taken too soon.https://t.co/wENlMlGNs1
Monterey Park Officer Gardiel Solorio (26-years-old) was murdered Monday in a parking lot outside a gym in Downey. We send our heartfelt best to his family and friends, and to all of our peers at Monterey Park PD. Thank you to everyone working tirelessly to find the killer. pic.twitter.com/cKX739wqxd
