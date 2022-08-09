Downey Shooting – Gardiel Solorio, Monterey Park Police Officer Killed

Gardiel Solorio was identified by police as the officer shot and killed outside LA Fitness in Downey. He was 26 years old and from Bell Gardens. He is survived by his parents, brothers, sisters and fiancée.

END OF WATCH: Monterey Park police officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was killed in a Downey parking lot Monday. “We all knew from the moment we met him that he had the heart of service and was going to be a great officer,” MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon said. MORE: https://t.co/itMHrPdA3Y pic.twitter.com/CTGrKx2L15

