Didmus Barasa News Today : Manhunt underway for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

POLICE LAUNCH manhunt for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa following shooting incident that left aide to rival dead, Bungoma county commissioner says.

After the Bumula UDA candidate shot a teacher and 2 boda boda riders, Kimilili MP @DidmusWaBarasa has today shot dead his opponent’s Brian Khaemba aide Brian Olunga at Chebukwabi primary school. We ask @IEBCKenya & @NPSOfficial_KE to move with speed & hold the leaders accountable pic.twitter.com/vwhHIPE9uw — DAP-K Party (@DAP_Kenya) August 9, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

It’s unfortunate that during this election time, guns are in wrong hands that have mastered the art of killing innocent people. We call upon @DCI_Kenya, @IG_NPS and @IEBCKenya to hold Didmus Barasa accountable for killing an aide to our candidate Bryan Khaemba. pic.twitter.com/IqWJYAUEVp — DAP-K Party (@DAP_Kenya) August 9, 2022

