Didmus Barasa has been arrested while attempting to flee Kimilili#KenyaDecides2022
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) August 9, 2022
Comments and Reactions.
The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.
Babu owino shot someone and he is walking free. This is kenya my friend. Utakufa na usahahulike
Walter Oyiera wrote
He didn’t kill and they settled the matter with the family out of court.
Norbert wrote
You are not the police. Concentrate on results tukipeleka Baba nyumbani
Modern times wrote
Barasa went too far if allegations are anything to go http://by.No forgiveness if that is true