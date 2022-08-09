Didmus Barasa has been arrested while attempting to flee Kimilili

Posted on August 9, 2022

Didmus Barasa has been arrested while attempting to flee Kimilili

#KenyaDecides2022

Babu owino shot someone and he is walking free. This is kenya my friend. Utakufa na usahahulike

Walter Oyiera wrote
He didn’t kill and they settled the matter with the family out of court.

Norbert wrote
You are not the police. Concentrate on results tukipeleka Baba nyumbani

Modern times wrote
Barasa went too far if allegations are anything to go http://by.No forgiveness if that is true

