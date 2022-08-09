Didmus Barasa has been arrested while attempting to flee Kimilili

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Babu owino shot someone and he is walking free. This is kenya my friend. Utakufa na usahahulike

Walter Oyiera wrote

He didn’t kill and they settled the matter with the family out of court.

Norbert wrote

You are not the police. Concentrate on results tukipeleka Baba nyumbani

Modern times wrote

Barasa went too far if allegations are anything to go http://by.No forgiveness if that is true