Breaking News Alert:

Colorado lawmakers just signed a bill to eliminate sales tax on all menstrual products and diapers.

The law will go into effect this week and is expected to save consumers $9.1 million a year.

Breaking News Alert: Colorado lawmakers just signed a bill to eliminate sales tax on all menstrual products and diapers. The law will go into effect this week and is expected to save consumers $9.1 million a year. pic.twitter.com/8mCKqO4FfS — Goodable (@Goodable) August 9, 2022

Good idea to carve out food, medicine, and diapers. Perhaps add menstrual products too. “Similar to a value-added tax, Hawaii’s general excise tax is essentially a sales tax on steroids, applying to all business transactions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

