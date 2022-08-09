Breaking News Alert:
Colorado lawmakers just signed a bill to eliminate sales tax on all menstrual products and diapers.
The law will go into effect this week and is expected to save consumers $9.1 million a year.
— Goodable (@Goodable) August 9, 2022
