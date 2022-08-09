Chris Sale Red Sox Contract Officially Ends After Breaking His Wrist During a Bike Accident.

Chris Sale’s Season Officially Ends After Breaking His Wrist During a Bike Accident Concluding Some of the Strangest Four Years An Athlete Can Have.

The Red Sox starter broke his right wrist in a bike accident and underwent season-ending surgery Monday, the team announced. Amid fractured rib cage, a broken pinky on a comebacker and now this, Sale threw only 5.2 innings this season after posting 42.2 innings in 2021.

Chris Sale’s Season Officially Ends After Breaking His Wrist During a Bike Accident Concluding Some of the Strangest Four Years An Athlete Can Have https://t.co/lUmABUGkkO pic.twitter.com/bAIV5Oe8xy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 9, 2022

Read More

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Jacob Rutkowski wrote

It would appear the White Sox won the trade, sucks to see one of my favorite players growing up fall off like this Over wrote

Not really, moncada blows and kopeck isn’t that great. Sale also was the ace on that 2018 team, but overall it seems like a lose lose Brooks Thornton wrote

Billy, we can get an “underdog” movie made about us, but the only defect is we have the best player in the American League, also Eric Chavez and Dye, and by far the best starter rotation in the AL. William Benedict wrote

Billy, this is Garrett Whitlock. He’s a relief pitcher. He is one of the most underrated players in baseball. His only defect is that he can’t pitch every day, every inning.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

