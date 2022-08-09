Albuquerque Shooting Suspect : Police detain a suspect in the serial killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico .

BREAKING: Police detain a suspect in the serial killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico — all four victims were of South Asian descent in addition to sharing a religion, leading to hate crime speculation. RT IF YOU STAND WITH THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY!

We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.

Great job by uniformed officers who just took an armed subject into custody. The subject was in crisis and officers deescalated the situation. Peaceful resolution, not force that’s the goal of todays @ABQPOLICE

WANTED: APD releases photos of a vehicle of interest in the shootings of 4 Muslim men. If you have any information about this vehicle please contact Crime Stoppers at (505)-843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/1h0vUvtbSg

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Stephen Dugan wrote

And if this case didn’t receive national attention the suspect would be out on zero bail with an easily removable ankle bracelet free and free commit more heinous crimes. That’s the Keller way.

Tim Bailey wrote

Thank you. Great work. Charges shall be filed under the domestic terrorism laws, not just as a serial killer.

Clary Pollack wrote

So sickening and heartbreaking. Nobody should have to live in fear the way Albuquerque’s Muslim communities have lately. Glad the suspect has been caught. The victims’ families are in my thoughts.

