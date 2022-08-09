Albuquerque Shooting Suspect : Police detain a suspect in the serial killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico .

Posted on August 9, 2022

BREAKING: Police detain a suspect in the serial killing of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico — all four victims were of South Asian descent in addition to sharing a religion, leading to hate crime speculation. RT IF YOU STAND WITH THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY!

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Stephen Dugan wrote
And if this case didn’t receive national attention the suspect would be out on zero bail with an easily removable ankle bracelet free and free commit more heinous crimes. That’s the Keller way.

Tim Bailey wrote
Thank you. Great work. Charges shall be filed under the domestic terrorism laws, not just as a serial killer.

Clary Pollack wrote
So sickening and heartbreaking. Nobody should have to live in fear the way Albuquerque’s Muslim communities have lately. Glad the suspect has been caught. The victims’ families are in my thoughts.

