Albuquerque Serial Killings : Police have arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, and charged him with two of the killings.

Police in Albuquerque have announced that they have worked with the FBI to arrest a primary suspect, 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, in the murders of at least two Muslim men in the area.

Detectives discovered evidence tying Syed to the shootings— including evidence the suspect knew the victims.

PD Chief Harold Medina says the dept has detained their primary suspect in the slaying of 4 Muslim men in ABQ after finding the car they believe to be connected to one of the recent killings. We will update you as we have more info. We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon. APD says they have arrested Muhammad Syed and are charging him in 2 of the 4 recent killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque — that of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. Chief Medina says they’re working with the DA’s Office on potential charges in the other 2 killings.

NEW: Albuquerque Police arrest 51-year-old Muhammad Syed, charged with the homicides of Muhammad Afzal Hussain and Aftab Hussein.



Police say they’ve arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, and charged him with two of the killings, which they describe as possibly being the result of “an interpersonal conflict.” Breaking: police say they’ve arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, and charged him with two of the killings, which they describe as possibly being the result of “an interpersonal conflict.” — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) August 9, 2022 Comments and Reactions. The following is how people on social media reacted to this story. Muhammad Syed, 51 has been arrested and is consider the primary suspect in the recent murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque. He has not been found guilty yet.

Suspect does not mean a conviction folks!

