Ahmed Lawan news: Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Succumbs To Pressure From Ruling APC, Backdates Documents To Recognise Senate President Lawan, Akpabio As Senatorial Candidates “APC has taken control of INEC headquarters, that is why there’s an outcry over the..

BREAKING: Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Succumbs To Pressure From Ruling APC, Backdates Documents To Recognise Senate President Lawan, Akpabio As Senatorial Candidates

“APC has taken control of INEC headquarters, that is why there’s an outcry over the..

“APC has taken control of INEC headquarters, that is why there’s an outcry over the.. https://t.co/nw6wF2e8Fd pic.twitter.com/wmFaAMPWJ6

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Oluwatimilehin Kolade wrote

INEC is an unbiased umpire going by the last two elections. The fact that INEC gave room for political parties to change candidate does not necessarily mean that the outcome of the election will be manipulated. We shouldn’t major on minor.

Josiah Labi wrote

They didn’t need to wait for any pressure. They are supposed to take the submission from the party. Its now left for the shortchanged aspirants to go to court and get their mandate back

GoddyRoy wrote

That is how APC has been playing with Nigerian electoral law, security and economic apparatus to suit their purposes. The result has been security breakdown, economic collapse and electoral manipulations. Nigeria should use their PVC to sack APC government in 2023

Nnachi wrote

How vulnerable are Nigeria🇳🇬 elections to political interference?

Critical question that Nigerian masses and anyone concerned must begin to ask.

Do you really trust Mr Yakubu and.

Nigerian youths must know that they’re about to wrestle power with demons, satanic principalities in high places.

But the question is: Are they ready for this battle they’re about to embark on? And how prepared are they? If they’re rigged out, what will they do? #CatalystSpeaks.

De Big Dream wrote

We are ready for them come 2023. They escaped the previous mess. But this time around. They can’t escape it. If they rig this Election it is to their own detriment.

UzoD wrote

Inec you people are political, and Posterity will not be fair to you people,the whole world is watching,how can Ahmed Lawal and Akpabio be contesting as senators when they didn’t participate in the primary’s?