16-year-old Momen Yasin Mohammad Joude Jaber : A second Palestinian child has been killed by Israeli forces today.

🚨 BREAKING: A second Palestinian child has been killed by Israeli forces today.

Israeli forces fatally shot 16-year-old Momen Yasin Mohammad Joude Jaber in the chest with live ammunition around 5 p.m. in the southern occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

This is really the best argument some supporters of Israel can come up with. They’ve completely lost the moral case so grown men like this guy have to resort to this childish nonsense. Quite pathetic really. pic.twitter.com/rxJRHF3MDh — Daniel (@daneasterman) August 8, 2022

Yousef Munayyer wrote

Time to stop calling Gaza an open-air prison. It is an open-air torture chamber. That is a far more accurate way to describe how Israel is continually brutalizing and traumatizing a besieged population for generations. Asmaa AbuMezied wrote

Palestinians in #Gaza are stuck between romanticization and humanitarianism. We are seen as either heroes or charity cases. No one wants to know us beyond these two extremes. It is easier for the conscience. Mariannebleue wrote

#Israel Un deuxième enfant palestinien a été tué par les forces israéliennes aujourd’hui. Les forces israéliennes ont tué Momen Yasin Mohammad Joude Jaber, 16 ans, d’un tir à balles réelles dans la poitrine vers 17 heures dans la ville d’Hébron, au sud de la Cisjordanie occupé Gerard O’Neill erote

See the Israelis looted Banksy’s mural supporting the Palestinians from Gaza. It’s on display in a Tel Aviv museum but of course no-one knows how it got there, was not spotted at army checkpoints etc. I’m sure there must be plenty of looting done in the homes they destroy as well

