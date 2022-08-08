Was Ishowspeed Arrested – Did Sshowspeed Get arrested: Famous and American streamer has been arrested for a prank calling the cops.

Breaking News: The famous and loved

American streamer ishowspeed has been arrested for a prank calling the cops. The amazing streamer has blessed our

hearts. #FLYHIGHSPEED #FreeSpeed

iShowSpeed Was Arrested For Prank Calling The Police On His Live Stream, He Was Not Swatted 😳 pic.twitter.com/2mWM2I0KEk

Comments and Reactions

Kora wrote

Cap. Speed calls a contact named 911 every stream and that’s his friend he do it for the entertainment but what happened today is a real swat

Last Alex wrote

Bro the person he called is his friend not an actual police officer. When u call 911 u have to choose and dial some other numbers to proceed Speed calls a contact with the name of 911 that acts like a real officer that’s his friend.

Last Alex wrote

I don’t care how many times you describe it to me and how many times hes done that it still doesn’t get better

Kora wrote

Lmaooo what do u mean doesn’t get better? He wasn’t calling actual police officers can u understand what i’m tryna say? This is entertainment not a real 911 call, he do it all the time but today it was a bad timing since somebody swatted him.

@domislivenews wrote

bro we are talking about SPEED💀this the same nigga that said he was finna r@p3 the last women on earth to save the human race☠️no shit its “bad marketing” but thats just how he is. that is how ishowspeed is. get used to it

7:02 PM · Aug 8, 2022·Twitter for iPhone