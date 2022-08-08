Saskatchewan – Regina Amber Alert Today: Police in Regina have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his biological mother, who did not have custody of her son. More:

Breaking: Police in Regina have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his biological mother, who did not have custody of her son.

Breaking: Police in Regina have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy allegedly abducted by his biological mother, who did not have custody of her son. More: https://t.co/EYVnEsKZBt — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) August 7, 2022

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Regina boy. Holdan is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 30-35 pounds with short black hair.

Kerry Keewatin is described as female, 36-years-old, Indigenous, 5’7”, 140 lbs., black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

MarkGiles wrote

Maybe we should look at why Saskatchewan mothers are fleeing with their children. This is the 2nd one in two weeks. 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖜𝖆𝖗 𝕭𝖍𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖎 wrote

41 Palestinians killed in three days of Israeli air raids. 15 are children. More than 300 wounded. What are numbers anymore when this has become so normalised? GreatScott! wrote

I think you are probably smart enough to have figured out that this article is about an amber alert situation in Regina. I’m sure the CBC/BBC will follow with something regarding your topic of concern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

