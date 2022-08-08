Queensland Foot and Mouth Disease Update

Today we’re announcing an important update on Queensland’s response to Foot and Mouth Disease, and Lumpy Skin Disease. We will recruit a specialised squad of trained biosecurity officers to boost our frontline defence against the diseases.

Queensland will set up a task force to help protect the state’s livestock from “unprecedented biosecurity risks” amid the threat of foot and mouth disease on Australia’s doorstep.

BREAKING: Today we’re announcing an important update on Queensland’s response to Foot and Mouth Disease, and Lumpy Skin Disease. We will recruit a specialised squad of trained biosecurity officers to boost our frontline defence against the diseases. pic.twitter.com/Wb0wLEQKUT

