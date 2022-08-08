Izombe Imo State : Nigerian Police have arrested innocent Igbo Youths in Imo state and tagged them ESN member.

Breaking News:

Information reaching Umuchiukwu Writers has it that all the suspects being paraded by the Imo State Police Command to be ESN are all innocent youths who were arrested by Ebubeagu during an annual traditional festival in Izombe Community, Imo State.

The festival took place on Saturday, the 6th August 2022 in Izombe community. Report has it that Ebube-Agu militias invaded the venue of the ceremony killed many, burnt houses and abducted as many young men as possible.

the abducted victims were paraded on Monday by the Imo State police commands who labeled them to be members of ESN.

