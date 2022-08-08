Greg Chew Assault : SFPD has made an arrest in connection to the attack on longtime former commissioner .

Posted on August 8, 2022

🚨 BREAKING: SFPD has made an arrest in connection to the attack on longtime former commissioner Greg Chew.

The person was arrested in the Tenderloin. Further details from police to be released soon.

Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew is recovering from a swollen eye and broken left shoulder after being attacked in SoMa. Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the attack.

