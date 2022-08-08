Greg Chew Assault : SFPD has made an arrest in connection to the attack on longtime former commissioner .

🚨 BREAKING: SFPD has made an arrest in connection to the attack on longtime former commissioner Greg Chew.

The person was arrested in the Tenderloin. Further details from police to be released soon.

Former San Francisco commissioner Greg Chew is recovering from a swollen eye and broken left shoulder after being attacked in SoMa. Police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the attack.

🚨 BREAKING: SFPD has made an arrest in connection to the attack on longtime former commissioner Greg Chew. The person was arrested in the Tenderloin. Further details from police to be released soon. #StopAAPIHate #SanFrancisco https://t.co/RD8fu77Gmo pic.twitter.com/fIxrJsLV3b — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 7, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Greg Chew, your city has zero Republicans to blame for its decline. I wish you a speedy recovery and I hope to see you call out LEFTISM and post modernism and the DEMOCRAT party for the immoral policies in BIG CRIME CITIES everywhere#STOPLEFTISM pic.twitter.com/53culAj5wz — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 Don’t say happy😁 (@Baklava_in_CA) August 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

