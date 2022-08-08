Gord Lewis Teenage Head Dead: Teenage Head guitarist and Hamilton music legend Gord Lewis found dead.

BREAKING: Teenage Head guitarist and Hamilton music legend Gord Lewis found dead in his downtown apartment. His son is charged with second-degree murder:

The founding member of Teenage Head was discovered dead in his apartment, allegedly murdered by his own son.

Hamilton police responded to Gord’s apartment at 175 Catharine St. S. around noon Sunday, Aug. 7. Inside they found the body of a man in his 60s with “injuries consistent with foul play,” said Det. Sgt. Sara Beck, of the homicide unit.

Gord’s 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the apartment building. He is charged with second-degree murder.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

scott mckane wrote

Sad to hear this news but I do have so many good memories seeing Gord & TH back in early ‘80’s, around Buffalo plus trips to the Falls & Welland, R.I.P. Gord. Lise Champagne wrote

R.I.P. and condolences to his loved ones. His son needed big help, lost for words. Robert Lackstein wrote

What a horror. So much rage everywhere. As a Teenage Head fan I’m shocked n sad. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Robert Lackstein Montreal Quebec Canada Edwin wrote

That is sad. I thought I was the only kid in my high school that was into Teenage Head. It was college when I found my tribe. Brian F. Singh wrote

They helped define Canada’s punk scene. Their first 2 albums were instrumental in helping shape the Canadian side of my identity. John Sellens wrote

Absolutely awful news. If you haven’t seen it, I’ll recommend “Picture My Face: The Story of Teenage Head” Justin Glen wrote

Great post. “One of the most important – and underrated – bands this country has ever produced.” Could not agree more. Simply Saucer, also from Hamilton, was excellent as well.

