Abdul Wali aka Omer Khalid is Dead : One of the cofounders of Pakistani Taliban group had been killed in Afghanistan

Breaking: One of the cofounders of Pakistani Taliban group, TTP Abdul Wali aka Omer Khalid had been killed in Afghanistan, sources in the region say. The circumstances surrounding his killing are not clear yet. More details to follow.

His name is Abdul Wali Mohmand alias Omar Khalid al-Khorasani. Commander and one of the founders of TTP. It says he operates from Kunar & Ningrahar. IS-KP home base. Coincidence? No He pledged allegiance to IS-KP in 2014!

Before his death , the Leader of TTP who is also a member of IS-KP was living in Kabul. He was transferred from KP to Kabul in recent months. His real name is Abdul Wali Mohmand from Mohmand agency, Pakistan. His alias is Omar Khalid Khorasani

Breaking News: TTP key commander Abdul Wali alias Omar Khalid Khorasani along with three others including Mufti Hassan & Hafiz Dawlat killed in an IED blast on their vehicle in Seraki Killi, district Bermal, Paktika province, Afghanistan.

Bodies burnt

details /image to follow — Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) August 7, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Hassaan Khawaja wrote

May be negotiations were a diversion. The main aim was to get these HVT to bring them out of hidden locations and then start tracking them. Then once get a chance, Boom.

Abdullah Khan wrote

Have to confirm it properly. Abdul Wali was reported dead in a drone strike in 2017 too but he emerged alive later.

Twiterisbiased wrote

Reportedly Omar Khalid #Khorasani was a real trouble maker in the ongoing negotiations. He remained most inflexible and intolerant. I guess even TTP would be relieved by his death.

This will also send a strong message to HBG, his clock is ticking!!!

MIBMA wrote

He was their biggest commanders. If this is true the peace process could be affected. He is from mohmand agency if Im not wrong.

