Zama Zama and Black Axe Terrorists Group News Update in South Africa.

The lesotho Government is offering to send their military to come and collect zama zama terrorist but SA government is refusing. The UN also wanted black axe terrorists gang to be extradited to US to face death penalty but SA government refused again.

South Africa has a terrorist group called Zama zamas….they are not scared to rape a woman in front of the husband and shoot them after!!! South Africa is their play ground, but it doesn’t look like the government is doing enough to stop them.

Few days ago , a lady from the Krugersdorp area spoke to the media about this activities of this gant. She says gang rapes and terrorism by zama-zamas are a norm in West village and police/government has done nothing!!

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Kwena wrote

SANDF and SAPS are capable of executing the job. The only problem is the ANC which has ripped off Powers and gave to themselves. THE TRUTH PANTHER wrote

Our SAPS and SANDF refuse to enter underground to catch the lesotho miners. They say they were not trained for that. The lesotho military enter underground and hunt the zama zamas until they catch them. Vumani Mkhize wrote

So you actually believe this is about Zama Zamas . Do you really think a siting Prez in Lesotho and a defence chief would really make statements about Zama Zama’s? And u all excited – like really? This has nothing to do with Zama Zama’s & SA govt has not responded deliberately Vumani Mkhize wrote

It’s about attempted regime change in Maseru and SA being accused of harbouring fugitives who are attempting that. They all fled to here. Same is the relationship between Rwanda’s and SA. Mandy wrote

People buying gold from Zama zamas are the ones the ANC is protecting. When they get caught by the Lesotho military, they will force them to mention their clients and we only know some in the ANC are benefiting. Rhulani Baloyi wrote

Because @MYANC are ones controlling these criminals.illegal mining is ran by our government officials.all these heists and drugs. @MYANC officials are the one’s running these businesses. remember Black Axe threatened to spill the beans about who they working with THE TRUTH PANTHER wrote

South Africa does not extradite criminals to countries that have a death penalty (unless that country agrees to take the death penalty off the table) . Right our wrong, that’s our law.

