Tyson’s Corner mall shooting : Active shooter reported at Tyson’s Corner mall

#BREAKING #watch: Active shooter reported at Tyson’s Corner mall.

Possible active shooter as multiple people are reporting shots have been fired inside Tyson’s Corner mall as it’s currently on lockdown this is still developing.

Right now Multiple authorities are responding to a possible active shooter as multiple people are reporting shots have been fired inside Tyson’s Corner mall as it’s currently on lockdown

#BREAKING #watch: Active shooter reported at Tyson’s Corner mall#Tyson | #Virginia #USA #Tyson_Corner_mall#Video

Possible active shooter as multiple people are reporting shots have been fired inside Tyson’s Corner mall as it’s currently on lockdown this is still developing pic.twitter.com/C9XVdsS7yH — ViralVdoz (@viralvdoz) August 7, 2022

JUST IN 🚨 Active shooter reported at Tyson’s Corner shopping mall in Virginia, terrified people spotted running outside the mall pic.twitter.com/CtIDFxouwH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 7, 2022

My kids’ friends are texting they are/were just at Tyson’s Corner mall and there is ANOTHER shooter lockdown. At Nordstrom’s. Just had a shooting there a month ago. No details on today yet. This is one of the high-end malls of the DC region. #tysons #tysonscorner — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) August 7, 2022

Reports coming in of a shooting at Tyson’s Corner Mall, specifically Nordstrom’s. Mall on lockdown, more information forthcoming.

I was just at Tyson’s corner mall with my mom and they rushed everyone out of the building. I have no idea what happened but someone said there was an active shooter. Thank God we got out and i pray everyone is ok — M (@macalag_) August 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

