The martyr Ismail Dweik, whose body and the body of his mother were recovered a short time ago from the bombed houses in Al-Shaout camp in Rafah governorate, and he has been a groom for weeks.

#BREAKING The photo of Ismail Dweik, whose body and that of his mother were just pulled from under the rubble in Rafah city. Ismail got married a few weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/jsWZmh7R27 — Issam Adwan (@Issam_Adwan) August 6, 2022

My daughter is a bride, people still 💔💔🥺😥

Oh heartache..

The fiancée of the martyr Ismail Dweik

#Gaza the heart can no longer bear 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/zZqGzqiD9E — Asmaa Ghalwa (@AsmaaGhalwa) August 7, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

This man’s name is Ismail Dweik, his engagement was a few days ago, and today he was pulled out from under the rubble in Gaza, he and his mother had died and were martyred.#GazaUnderAttack #غزة_تحت_القصف

#gaza_under_attack pic.twitter.com/acmAiZEfks — رَوان 𓂆 (@rawanrrra) August 7, 2022

