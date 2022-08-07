Photo of Ismail Dweik, whose body and that of his mother were just pulled from under the rubble in Rafah city.

Posted on August 7, 2022

The photo of Ismail Dweik, whose body and that of his mother were just pulled from under the rubble in Rafah city.

The martyr Ismail Dweik, whose body and the body of his mother were recovered a short time ago from the bombed houses in Al-Shaout camp in Rafah governorate, and he has been a groom for weeks.

Ismail got married a few weeks ago! pic.twitter.com/jsWZmh7R27

