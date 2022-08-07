Mr Pitifuls Cincinnati Bar Shooting : Over the Rhine Shooting in Cincinnati Leaves 9 Injured.

Not less less than nine people sustained non life threatening injuries after a mass shooting incident in Cincinnati Ohio Mr. Pitiful bar.

This incident happened in a area known as the Rhine early on Sunday morning, according to statements released by the police in Cincinnati.

The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area. Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told reporters. FoxNY reported.

My heart goes out to the community in Cincinnati. While I am relieved no one was killed, we shouldn’t have to live in fear that shootings like this could happen on any given day or night. Sending my best wishes for a speedy recovery to all who are injured. https://t.co/12LNSY8623

Jim N Mary Riga wrote

We need more officers!! I heard a report during Mallorys 8 years as mayor ther were no police recruit classes. But shoved a train to no where was built. I think tax payers are paying for that mess.. I wish this city had more than just Democrats running the show.

Ryan Elijah wrote

Jim N Mary Riga because he cut the police and fire so he can use the money for the streetcar

Ed Crawford wrote

Jim N Mary Riga Republicans don’t take responsibility for nothing always Democrats fault, hey take responsibility for Humpty Trumpty he caused 6 deaths on 1-6-21.

Karol Kling Schaefer wrote

WHY??? Why does this happen in our City? Are these Cincinnati people, born and raised here, doing this? The Police were there patrolling and it STILL happened. Hopefully the police will get them1…they ARE among the best in the nation.

Suggestion: Would it be possible to have individual sheets of bullet proof glass , positioned at the curb, 14ft wide by 8ft tall, in front of each bar? There would be openings between each glass wall where people could walk from their car to the sidewalks to the bars. It definitely would be a deterrent for drive by shootings and, I’m sure, expensive.

Shawn Farrell wrote

Karol Kling Schaefer This isn’t happening at just bars. Or just schools. Or just malls. Or just churches. Do you want bullet proof glass positioned everywhere? Maybe it’s time to deal with the actual problem: guns.

LaShawn Nelson wrote

Karol Kling Schaefer you’re asking the same question that thousands of US citizens ask daily: WHY US? WHY OUR CITY? I wish there was a simple answer for those questions. I will say wherever EVIL intentions exists EVIL outcomes are sure to follow.

Colleen Obrien wrote

So. OTR live must have been open last night I see. Everyone remember OTR live is owned by the same guy that owned Cameo Nightclub down on Kellogg. OH that’s right, until that got shot up & years ago alao. Hmmm

Correy Mcdougle wrote

Colleen Obrien it was not the bar Otr its the neighborhood the shooting was on Main St oon the street not the bar it actually happened at Mr.Pittifuls Bar

LaShawn Nelson wrote

Lovely Johnson they do hang out like that. I work around the corner from Main, and it truly was a nightmare trying to get through traffic yesterday evening and that was before the shooting began.

Lee Majors wrote

So a officer shot at the suspect, obviously they had seen the suspect and can give the race of the suspect. White, black, Hispanic, Asian? No mention of it, just vague clothing color. Have we become that scared to violate the PC code even for police work and for public safety?

Friedemann Diederichs wrote

Lee Majors we all know what the omission means. It was a clear case of gang violence with the usual perps. Wait for the arrest if CPD dares to make one.