Joburg South Africa : Illegal immigrants in De Villiers street are burning tyres in the road .

BREAKING NEWS: The illegal immigrants in De Villiers street are burning tyres in the road and refusing the @JoburgMPD to continue with their operations to verify all JHB street vendors and restore law and order. The aggressive crowd seems to be ready for war.

Chidoze said they must come out & defend what belongs to them, they must defend “their street”, the street is their belonging, that time they are foreigners the law that says foreigners need 5million rand investment to run a business is a joke to them pic.twitter.com/H7HgsvZZqf

Protesters are met with a maximum force if they are black South Africans, foreigners & whites are given VIP treatment & they do as they please. I think we as citizens can do a better job to calm this situation than

We were once warned about illegal foreigners in this country

“South Africans have surrendered their own country to the Foreigners”

They were motivated and groomed to be arrogant in South Africa, by Middle class South Africans

No I refuse. Its ANC government building a World Class African City. Noe we have an African City Whether its wired class. Not in Mt name, sorry.

Illegal foreigners are not even hiding from the law. Meaning the SA law has normalized illegal immigration. I’ve never seen a weak government like this one of South Africa.

look at the “desperate refugees” who you claimed are afraid of their government, why do you think they are not afraid of SA?