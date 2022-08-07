Israeli Air Strikes on Gaza : Health Ministry says 32 people killed in Israeli strikes, including 6 children.

Posted on August 7, 2022

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 32 people killed in Israeli strikes, including 6 children. Most of the rest were Islamic Jihad members.

The IDF Head of the Operations tells local media that the entire chain of command of #PalestinianIslamicJihad has been eliminated, after 2 days of a “targeted attack” in Gaza.

Israeli forces make overnight arrests in West Bank as Gaza death toll climbs to 32: Palestinian authorities say 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes.

On Tuesday, Gaza health ministry officials put the death toll at 32, but a Hamas-affiliated radio station later said three more people, including a woman and a child, were killed shortly before 2am on Wednesday in an Israeli air strike.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Aviva Hadara wrote
Sadly, this is a common occurrence. Misfired Palestinian rockets, that explode in densely civilian areas of Palestine, that PIJ & Hamas intentionally fight from & use for cover. The rockets kill the Pal civilians…
then Palestinians blame Israel to intentionally cause outrage.

Ms.Channing wrote
Wow. Things are bad when Gaza report affirms that it was terrorists rockets killed their own.

Robespyotr wrote
I saw this footage tagged as non authentic elsewhere.

The claims about the casualties of some musfired rockets may be true, but you should double check the authenticity of this footage.

