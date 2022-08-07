Israeli Air Strikes on Gaza : Health Ministry says 32 people killed in Israeli strikes, including 6 children.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says 32 people killed in Israeli strikes, including 6 children. Most of the rest were Islamic Jihad members.

The IDF Head of the Operations tells local media that the entire chain of command of #PalestinianIslamicJihad has been eliminated, after 2 days of a “targeted attack” in Gaza.

BREAKING 🇵🇸 : Death toll in #Gaza rises to 32 and 265 injured ♦️#Israeli air strikes in Gaza Strip leave at least 31 people killed, including six children and four women, and 265 wounded – Palestinian Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/NcE35HLO5n — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) August 7, 2022

Israeli forces make overnight arrests in West Bank as Gaza death toll climbs to 32: Palestinian authorities say 32 people have been killed in Israeli strikes.

On Tuesday, Gaza health ministry officials put the death toll at 32, but a Hamas-affiliated radio station later said three more people, including a woman and a child, were killed shortly before 2am on Wednesday in an Israeli air strike.

Footage now spreads of the Jihad rocket misfire that caused the Jabaliya massacre that killed many children and it is being confirmed pic.twitter.com/YdPY8yDhXS — Gaza Report – اخبار غزة (@gaza_report) August 6, 2022

Earlier tonight, Israeli military launched air strikes on Gaza. The number of Palestinians killed and injuries is still being counted. yesterday, Palestinian armed resistance factions said they will respond with rocket fire if Israel keeps its assassination terror campaign on. — Mariam Barghouti مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) August 6, 2022

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

5 of those children were killed when a terrorist rocket aimed at Israel misfired and fell inside Gaza. The 6th child was used as a human shield by her own father when he was targeted by the IDF. — John Batista (@JohnBatista528) August 7, 2022

Aviva Hadara wrote

Sadly, this is a common occurrence. Misfired Palestinian rockets, that explode in densely civilian areas of Palestine, that PIJ & Hamas intentionally fight from & use for cover. The rockets kill the Pal civilians…

then Palestinians blame Israel to intentionally cause outrage. Ms.Channing wrote

Wow. Things are bad when Gaza report affirms that it was terrorists rockets killed their own. Robespyotr wrote

I saw this footage tagged as non authentic elsewhere. The claims about the casualties of some musfired rockets may be true, but you should double check the authenticity of this footage.

