Israel Operation Breaking Dawn : 580 rockets launched 450-470 crossed into Israel120 fell in Gaza.

Day 2 of Operation Breaking Dawn Thread Begins.

580 rockets launched

450-470 crossed into Israel

120 fell in Gaza, including the one that killed civilians in Jabalia

200 interceptions at a 97% interception rate.

🔺 7.35pm – IDF targets Islamic Jihad rocket launching site prepared to fire rockets into Israel

🔺 8:56pm – Barrage of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel

🔺 9:28pm – IDF targets Islamic Jihad weapon production facilities, storage sites & shooting positions — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

🔺 9:53pm – Terrorist fire a barrage of rockets into Israel

🔺 11:03pm – IDF targets Islamic Jihad weapon & military development facilities, which were used to manufacture rockets

🔺 11:56pm – Israeli Air Force targets rocket launcher that fired 10+ rockets into Israel — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

Aug 6:

🔺 12:09am – Heavy barrage of rockets fired at Israel

🔺 1:23am – IDF targets mortar shell & rocket manufacturing sites belonging to Islamic Jihad

🔺 1:54am – IAF targets 2 rocket launchers

🔺 5:48am – IAF targets additional rocket launchers — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

🔺 11:53am – Sirens sound in the central city of Modi’in

🔺 3:33pm – The IDF targeted an Islamic Jihad weapons sotrage facility in the Gaza Strip

🔺 4:51pm – Sirens sound in the city of Asheklon — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2022

🔺 Overnight – IDF carries out targeted strikes on:

– Khaled Mansour, Islamic Jihad’s Southern Gaza Division Commander

– Khatab ‘Amasi, Islamic Jihad’s commanding officer of the Rafah Brigade

– Ziad Madalal, Mansour’s deputy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

Aug 7:

🔺 8:14am – Sirens sound in the area of Jerusalem

🔺 8:22am – IDF targets Islamic Jihad terrorist tunnel designed to infiltrate into Israel and kill Israelis

🔺 3:17pm – Sirens sound in Be’er Sheva — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 7, 2022

I condemn Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza to allegedly ‘deter’ Islamic Jihad’s possible retaliation for its leader’s arrest. As Int’l Law only permits the use of force in self-defense, Operation Breaking Dawn is a flagrant act of aggression. Illegal. Immoral. Irresponsible. — Francesca Albanese, UN SRoPt (@FranceskAlbs) August 6, 2022

The latest numbers to Operation Breaking Dawn. #IsraelUnderFire pic.twitter.com/ALNjgHk48b — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 6, 2022

Since my choice of word was wrong before. Here a repost. Lets recap when Israel TARGETED buildings in GAZA without worrying about the children around and killing innocent people 🤡 pic.twitter.com/V2yJ2vtDtP — أفيق 🏴🏴🏴 (@Mclairvoyance) August 6, 2022

Aber Kohan wrote

What you call Palstine is already free, and it’s called Israel. You should ask the 2 million Arab-Israelis if they want to live under any of the dictatorship-terror movements you defend.

