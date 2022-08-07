Israel Operation Breaking Dawn : 580 rockets launched 450-470 crossed into Israel120 fell in Gaza.

Posted on August 7, 2022

Day 2 of Operation Breaking Dawn Thread Begins.

580 rockets launched
450-470 crossed into Israel
120 fell in Gaza, including the one that killed civilians in Jabalia
200 interceptions at a 97% interception rate.

 

 

 

Aber Kohan wrote
What you call Palstine is already free, and it’s called Israel. You should ask the 2 million Arab-Israelis if they want to live under any of the dictatorship-terror movements you defend.

