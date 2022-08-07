Al-Quds Brigades announced the martyrdom of the commander Tayseer Mahmoud al-Jaabari, member of the Military Council and commander of the northern region, who was martyred as a result of an Israeli occupation raid targeting him in Gaza City.

#BREAKING #Israel army released a footage of the strike that killed Tayseer al-Jaabari, a senior commander in the Islamic Jihad. pic.twitter.com/XTfZ2slT47

32 Palestinians were killed, of which 6 children and 210 were wounded by #Israel ‘s bombing of #Gaza following the Israeli initial beginning of the round of violence, assassinating Tayseer al-Jaabari. Gaza Electric power plant has ceased working and hospitals may stop in 72 hours.

#Israel started the round of violence in #Gaza , assassinating Tayseer al-Jaabari, aware that the Palestinians will retaliate to impose deterrence. If the Palestinians don’t respond to the Israeli violation of all international laws, it will assassinate another and then another +

Rick wrote

Wow you’ve got it all worked with your “steps.” So the targeted people were just innocent people minding their own business? They were Islamic Jihad fighters who do kill innocents

LoTR wrote

Imagine if they keep dropping bombs from drones and assassinating someone every week from the Kurdish Struggle. Turkey assassinates the people that defeated ISIS every week yet you don’t say anything? This shouldn’t happen on either side from Israel or Turkey.

Holder of a Kalashnikov wrote

Turkey is not a supporter of palestine. Turkey only acts like they support palestine when really they make deals with israel and erdogan is an israeli dog. Same goes for barzani family they make deals with israel. Both being played by zionists!

Jackrabbit wrote

