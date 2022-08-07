Florida Monkeypox: The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has identified the first case of #monkeypox in a county resident.

The Florida Department of Health in Leon County confirms the first monkeypox case in a Leon County resident.

Before the discovery of Monkeypox in Florida, the DOH Leon has been preparing for a local response to monkeypox if needed. Their epidemiology team invited a group of key colleagues to participate in a presentation on the virus. they have covered control and treatment. There was no presumed or confirmed cases in Leon County until it was discovered today.

#BREAKING: The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has identified the first case of #monkeypox in a county resident. https://t.co/OZlu0pF35d — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) August 6, 2022

