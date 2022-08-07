Collier County Public Schools Florida Just Put Warning Stickers on School Library Books .

Thread: Collier County Public Schools “compromised” with the demands of Florida Citizens Alliance to put warning labels on books for saying “sometimes men like men”, being gay is no longer considered a disorder, and “pretending I was a boy felt like telling a lie” by Zinnia Jones sssss on twitter.
This Florida county just put warning stickers on school library books because an extreme-right group demanded they be removed, and the school calls this a “compromise”. Why would you compromise with them? Why would you compromise like this? https://t.co/sUXU1OxUHd
— Zinnia Jones sssss🐍 (@ZJemptv) August 6, 2022
And why would you turn the most badass label for the best albums into the most badass label for the best books? Thanks, PMRC.
The group called this a “Porn Report” They put age-appropriate biographies of trans people on it
So if a book about a trans person is “porn” that can’t be around children, what are trans people themselves?
You need to think about that, because they’re thinking about that right now
A “reviewer” for the Florida Citizens Alliance demanded “The Gender Quest Workbook” be banned. Under reasons, they listed: “LGBTQ”
Objectionable content in “This Book Is Gay”? “Sometimes men like men”, “Your sexuality and gender are very much individual things”
What else is too offensive for the people of Florida to bear? “Mommy packs a yummy snack. Mama rides me on her back.”
An example of “bias and indoctrination”: The statement that being gay is no longer considered a disorder in the DSM
Marked as “age-inappropriate”: “Pretending I was a boy felt like telling a lie.” How is that age-inappropriate when trans kids *are* that age, and this is by a trans kid describing exactly her experience at that age?
“I would not want my elementary age grandchildren checking this book, I Am Jazz out of a public school library . They have not been exposed to transgender lifestyles” The only way they can make sure of this is by making sure trans people don’t exist *anywhere*