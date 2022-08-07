Charles Xavier – Giancarlo Esposito as Professor X : Giancarlo Esposito met with Marvel to play the MCU’s Professor X or Magneto.

BREAKING: Giancarlo Esposito confirms he’s met with Marvel about a role with hopes to play the MCU’s Professor X or Magneto. pic.twitter.com/VAYcuMQ9Sb

He mentions Magneto, Professor X, Doctor Freeze, Doctor Doom but says he wants to play Professor X!

role, confirms Esposito: “I’m going to go and put it out in the universe that it is Professor X…” Full quote:

when we get that official giancarlo esposito as professor x confirmation announcement at D23 >>> pic.twitter.com/E8on7w0YzX

Lord SalaKen wrote

I love Giancarlo but wasn’t Professor X a Holocaust survivor? Black actors can play any character in my opinion, I love it. But this is a little different. I could be wrong tho.

sometimesrae wrote

…black jewish people (even black jewish german people) exist & black people were also persecuted during the holocaust.

Joshua wrote

Has nothing to do with that. Has to do with the fact that Xavier is Jewish…and without that you lose his entire backstory. So as long as they keep that origin and it works with whoever is playing him, then it’s fine.

JohnnyKnuck wrote

It’s wild that right now there is this big controversy involving James Franco cast as Fidel Castro with ppl pushing back asking why a Latin actor wasn’t chosen. Yet here we are, with the exact same issue yet it’s totally fine. Oh right, i forgot, can’t be racist against white ppl

tori williams douglass wrote

beloved, Fidel was a real person. Professor X is not. its clear no one has ever accused you of reading a book.

Average College Jazz Fan wrote

They literally already modeled the animated Norman Osborn off of him, just cast him there. Don’t bend Charles’ race despite how cool it might be to have a great actor like him, because that leads to bending Erik’s which is not okay. You cannot erase that part of his character.