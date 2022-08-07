Albuquerque Serial Killer: Serial shooter who killed three Muslims in Albuquerque over the past nine months.

Albuquerque has a serial killer(s) targeting Muslim men. So far, four have been murdered. FBI and additional state police are in the city on a manhunt.

The @ABQPOLICE have brought in 4 translators to make sure as many Islamic community members can understand today’s update on the recent shooting deaths of multiple Muslim men — Spencer Schacht (@spencerschacht) August 6, 2022

The serial shooter who killed three Muslims in Albuquerque over the past nine months murdered another Muslim last night. We are raising our reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction to $10K. Submit a tip to @ABQPOLICE by calling (505) 843-STOP.

May Allah SWT grant the highest rank of Paradise to those slain, comfort their families and protect the entire New Mexico community. More details here… 3/3https://t.co/lCpE34QYhl — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) August 6, 2022

Soooo there’s a serial killer in Albuquerque targeting Muslims, just killed their fourth victim in the last eight months, and I’m just finding out about it…from CAIR National. Why isn’t this being covered by major US news orgs. — Brecia Bloom (@BreciaBloom) August 7, 2022

Khurram Musti Khan wrote

A target shooter is killing Muslim Americans and the police seem helpless! This is unbelievable!!

Erin wrote

Sorry, I’m barely informed on this and I could (and will) Google it, but I’m gonna ask anyway: do they know it’s a single repeat shooter?

Androktona wrote

The police finally came out today and said the murders are connected. This fourth man was killed very shortly after the third gentleman was murdered. It’s horrible.

Khalid Emshadi wrote

I am a Muslim running to be state representative in the great state of #NewMexico and my family, I, and all Muslims in ABQ asking for help to get this killer out of streets!

