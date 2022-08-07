Albuquerque Serial Killer: Serial shooter who killed three Muslims in Albuquerque over the past nine months.

Posted on August 7, 2022

Albuquerque has a serial killer(s) targeting Muslim men. So far, four have been murdered. FBI and additional state police are in the city on a manhunt.

 

The serial shooter who killed three Muslims in Albuquerque over the past nine months murdered another Muslim last night. We are raising our reward for info leading to an arrest and conviction to $10K. Submit a tip to @ABQPOLICE by calling (505) 843-STOP.

Khurram Musti Khan wrote 
A target shooter is killing Muslim Americans and the police seem helpless! This is unbelievable!!

Erin wrote 
Sorry, I’m barely informed on this and I could (and will) Google it, but I’m gonna ask anyway: do they know it’s a single repeat shooter?

Androktona wrote 
The police finally came out today and said the murders are connected. This fourth man was killed very shortly after the third gentleman was murdered. It’s horrible.

Khalid Emshadi wrote 
I am a Muslim running to be state representative in the great state of #NewMexico and my family, I, and all Muslims in ABQ asking for help to get this killer out of streets!

 

