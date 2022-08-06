Who is Anne Heche Married to ? What Happened to Actress Anne Heche .

Anne Heche is a well-known actress, director and writer of American origin, famous for having had lesbian relationships and for her incredible autobiography “ Call Me Crazy ”.

Anne Celeste Heche was born in 1969, in the city of Aurora, located within the state of Ohio in the United States. Her childhood was a really traumatic event for her, something that she later made public by writing her own biography entitled “ Call Me Crazy ”, in which she counts as her father, the Reverend Donald Heche of the Baptist church , he used to sexually abuse her. Donald himself announced on his deathbed in 1986 that he had been homosexual for most of his life.

Being a very beautiful young woman, she used to be constantly bullied by boys in high school, and at the age of 16 she was offered a contract for a soap opera in New York. Ella anne she left her home to travel to that city and start a career as an actress. Her first known role was that of Vicky Hudson in the soap opera “ Another World ” from 1987 to 1991.

Her performance was so good that she received several awards and even today her scenes can be seen in the renowned Soapnet website.

In addition to her participation on the small screen, Heche has also ventured into the cinema. In 1992 she shot her first feature film “ O Pioneers!”, around which time she began dating comedic actor Steve Martin . The following year she was seen in The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn ; and later in Learning to Live (1994), Jury Duress (1996), and “ Wild Side ” (1996). This last film brought her closer to the world of lesbianism, since she had to act as Joan Chen ‘s partner . Apparently, the feeling of being with another woman attracted her greatly, so in 1997 she began dating actress and comedian Ellen DeGeneres , whom she planned to marry. The couple separated around the year 2000, when Ella anne.

She met a cameraman with whom she was working on one of her former lesbian partner’s series. Surprisingly, they both got married in September 2001 and had a son named Homer Heche Laffoon .

Before the comments of the press, Anne came out emphatically to answer ” I want to make it very clear that the fact that I have married does not mean at all that they can consider me heterosexual “. Continuing his career on the big screen, he had great roles in movies like ” Volcano ” (1997), ” I Know What You Did Last Summer ” (1998), ” Six Days Seven Nights ” (1998), ” Psycho ” (1998),

Prozac Nation ” (2001), “ John Q ” (2002) or “ What Love Is ” (2007). His last released movie was “ American Playboy (Spread) ” (2009), in which she worked with Ashton Kutcher .

Anne herself has also developed a prosperous television career, having played Melanie West in the series “ Ally McBeal ”; to Amanda Hayes in Everwood ; Nicole Morretti in“ Nip/Tuck ” and Marin Frist in “ Men in Trees ”. She is currently working on the series ” Hung”, where she plays the ex-wife of the protagonist Ray Drecker ( Thomas Jane ).

Without a doubt, her moment of greatest controversy was when she released her autobiographical book ” Call Me Crazy “, where in addition to the subject of her father and his sexual abuse of little girl, made it clear that she had been insane for the first 31 years of her life. She declares in this book that she has an alter ego called ” Celestia ” who is actually the sister of Jesus and therefore the daughter of God

. says that this alter ego has contact with extraterrestrials and has even walked with the Almighty.In

2006 his sister SusanHe passed away after battling brain cancer for years. In 1998 she had published a book where she talked about her strange relationship within her family and some of her lurid secrets. After years of relationship, on January 24, 2007, Heche filed for divorce from her husband De Ella Laffoon , who granted her papers on February 2 of that same year. She is currently dating Canadian actor James Tupper , with whom she had her second child, Atlas Heche Tupper , in March 2009.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

