What is AstroTurfing : Meaning of AstroTurfing

Welcome Election Deniers! The only place in America voters ever got to examine all of their own 2020 ballots after certification was Maricopa County AZ. The AZ Senate authorized & supervised this OFFICIAL audit by voter-volunteers. They found a lot of problems.
“The volunteers stop and look at a ballot. The paper was very very thin. The paper was really thin because when they moved it (gestures as if waving a fan) it was really thin.” (Only 1 official ballot paper type was approved, 10 were discovered by the volunteers.)
“There were a lot of things we noticed that were not organic. The bubbles being filled in absolutely perfect. It was obviously not done by a human hand – as though they were printed. A human being did not do that.” (To do this requires proprietary AZ ballot software.)