O Yang Lee-hing : Taiwan’s most senior missile development scientist found dead in hotel room in Taipei.

Taiwan’s most senior missile development scientist has just been found dead in hotel room in Taipei.

The deputy chief of the Taiwan Defense and Research Wing’s R&D unit was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday morning. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency has confirmed this news. O Yang Lee-hing, deputy head of the Taiwanese military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, according to the news agency. The investigation into the reasons behind his death is underway. According to Palpalnewshub.com

The top Taiwan defence research expert, 57, who was in charge of missile production is found dead in his hotel room ‘of a heart attack’ amid fresh tensions with China “Authorities said the hotel room showed no sign of any ‘intrusion’, CNA said”

