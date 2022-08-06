O Yang Lee-hing : Taiwan’s most senior missile development scientist found dead in hotel room in Taipei.

Posted on August 6, 2022

BREAKING NEWS

Taiwan’s most senior missile development scientist has just been found dead in hotel room in Taipei.

The deputy chief of the Taiwan Defense and Research Wing’s R&D unit was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday morning. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency has confirmed this news. O Yang Lee-hing, deputy head of the Taiwanese military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan on Saturday morning, according to the news agency. The investigation into the reasons behind his death is underway. According to Palpalnewshub.com

The top Taiwan defence research expert, 57, who was in charge of missile production is found dead in his hotel room ‘of a heart attack’ amid fresh tensions with China “Authorities said the hotel room showed no sign of any ‘intrusion’, CNA said”

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

Dr Gray wrote 
Still do not understand why Taiwan was fooled by America when a case study being Ukraine as a reference was there for them to take lessons.

Rising Sun® wrote
Because they are run by a US installed Prime Minister just like Zelensky in Ukraine

Andromeda Adventures wrote
wow, even if the talking u speak is right, is it a fact the missile went through taiwan?
even if taiwan is a ‘country’ as u said, don’t u feel angry that our missile can easily go through ur land and u just can fight with saying?
the government u rely on is just USA’s dog, hahaha

Radu Manolescu wrote
If Taiwan was sure that there is a missile flying in its airspace, would it have the right to shoot it down? Would it have the necessary weapon system to intercept it? Would this be a wise decision, if they had the capability?

titch wrote
Alors pour info et te faire taire, ce n est pas les américain qui menace la Chine, mais bien la Chine qui menace Taïwan !!
Teste de missile avion Survolant Taïwan ect.. !

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: