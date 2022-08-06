Linton Crash : Los Angeles La Brea Car Accident in Windsor Hills was caused by Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton.

Posted on August 6, 2022
37-year-old Texas nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton got drunk with friends and drove 100 mph through an intersection killing 6 people including a pregnant woman, according to the following tweet.

The woman driving the Mercedes, later identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

37-year-old  Linton  was arrested for driving 100mph at a 35mph zone at Slauson & S. La Brea that caused the fiery crash that kills 6 . She was arrest for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence was not a stuntwoman but a nurse from Texas.

Several online sources reported that it looked like she had a bottle of vodka next to the gear shift…and she crashed before that 2nd crash, but took off.

 

𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑧𝑒𝑑⋆ wrote
I used to respect and trust people who help certain positions in certain fields because I believed them to be competent. So much for that theory.

Kel1908 wrote
As a nurse I can tell you the profession should regulate character and fitness assessments but they will lose their majority so… idk all I know is every nurse doesn’t care and isn’t the brightest. I could write a book! This is awful.

Lester Manhole wrote
You sure seem to know quite a bit for someone who lives on the other side of the country.
All this before 2pm on a Thursday! Wow. Why’d her friends let her drive??

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: