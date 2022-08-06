Linton Crash : Los Angeles La Brea Car Accident in Windsor Hills was caused by Nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton.

37-year-old Texas nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton got drunk with friends and drove 100 mph through an intersection killing 6 people including a pregnant woman, according to the following tweet.

37-year-old Texas nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton got drunk with friends and drove 100 mph through an intersection killing 6 people including a pregnant woman. pic.twitter.com/uA6YfCrlMQ — 😊 (@redsky7007) August 6, 2022

The woman driving the Mercedes, later identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

37-year-old Linton was arrested for driving 100mph at a 35mph zone at Slauson & S. La Brea that caused the fiery crash that kills 6 . She was arrest for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence was not a stuntwoman but a nurse from Texas.

Several online sources reported that it looked like she had a bottle of vodka next to the gear shift…and she crashed before that 2nd crash, but took off.

INBOX: After some confusion this morning, CHP confirms that Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, the alleged driver of a Mercedes who recklessly barreled into a busy intersection yesterday in Windsor Hills (killing at least 5), was arrested. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/Mannoe2cta — Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) August 5, 2022

𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑧𝑒𝑑⋆ wrote

I used to respect and trust people who help certain positions in certain fields because I believed them to be competent. So much for that theory.

Kel1908 wrote

As a nurse I can tell you the profession should regulate character and fitness assessments but they will lose their majority so… idk all I know is every nurse doesn’t care and isn’t the brightest. I could write a book! This is awful.

Lester Manhole wrote

You sure seem to know quite a bit for someone who lives on the other side of the country.

All this before 2pm on a Thursday! Wow. Why’d her friends let her drive??

