Leytonstone Stabbing: A teenager has been stabbed to death in broad daylight in Waltham Forest

BREAKING: A teenager has been stabbed to death in broad daylight in #Leytonstone, east London.

Police rushed to High Road, E11, at around 2:15pm to reports of an assault.

The victim – aged in his late teens – was found suffering with a number of stab wounds

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services – the young man was pronounced dead in the street, close to the local shops. Met Police say at this early stage there have been no arrests. Witnesses are urged to contact police on 101 quoting: CAD 3896/06AUG.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The following is how people on social media reacted to this story.

JG wrote

Serious 4 a minute Londons a war zone heard another teen stabbed to death in Leytonstone that’s the second in 48 hours 5 major incidents in 4 days,it’s growing and no one can find a solution guns/knives everywhere oh and 1609 illegals Kent in 4 days let the failures sink in Cazenove Safer wrote

Sincere condolences going out to a family who have just had their lives ripped apart. I hope those who know anything, who may be protecting those responsible, will do the decent thing and come forward, to allow justice for this needles loss of a life.

RIP

