Las Vegas Stabbing Death : Johnny Nguyen Las of Vegas Smoke shop did Reddit Ama

A robber has reportedly died after after a failed robbery attempt at a Las Vegas Smoke shop that led to his stabbing to death.

A robber in black bloc was stabbed & subdued by an Asian-American shop keeper wearing flip flops in Las Vegas this week. The robber's accomplice leaves his friend behind. Police are investigating the robbery & stabbing.

1 dead after robbery & stabbing at Asian smoke shop in Las Vegas

We are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased or to even verify is new of the robber’s death was true.

Meanwhile the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the robbery and stabbing in Las Vegas shop. We don’t know how LVMPD will view the shopkeepers actions but we think he’s going to need a lawyer.

Johnny Nguyen Las of Vegas Smoke shop did Reddit Ama.

It was reported that the Shopkeeper who stabbed the robbers participated in a social media Reddit self defense course recently.

The shopkeeper who stabbed the 17 year old robber in the vape shop robbery in Las Vegas did a fucking Reddit AMA about the incident, and credited his calmness to stabbing someone due to his experience with playing League of Legends!

However this stabbing looks legally indefensible. The would-be thief didn’t have a weapon, and the clerk’s life wasn’t at risk; hence, the force of the knife seems unreasonable. That’s true in common law, is it true in Las Vegas?

That video of the Las Vegas vape shop stabbing is going to be evidence against that owner for sure. Property defense is not the same as self defense. The shopkeeper actually ran up to the dude to stab him, that’s not going to be viewed favorably when he’s inevitably charged.

Though some argues that if the stabbed guy is still alive its only because the shopkeeper called for emergency services and did everything necessary to keep him alive.

Also, the shopkeeper had no means of escape. Grabbing and stabbing was probably the best means of action there.

