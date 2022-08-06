Las Vegas Smoke Shop Robbery Video : Johnny Nguyen, Store owner stabs robber in Vegas.

Have you watched the video of Johnny Nguyen, the 22 years-old Las Vegas smoke shop owner defending himself against robbers who came to rob his smoke shop ?. It would SEEM crime has been up and repercussions by the legal system have been lower than ever. This is a needed balance and we hope the best for his investigations.

He’s a hero in Las Vegas, that smoke shop is getting so much support and booming in sales! Check out the google reviews of Smokestrom Smoke Shop (name of shop)

Las Vegas smoke shop owner stabs would be robber multiple times. What stands out to you the most in this video? We’ll see if you’re noticing the same thing as me. (Warning: Viewer Discretion Advised) pic.twitter.com/akPq5krADn — 𝗜’𝗠 𝗢𝗡 𝗔 🆁🅰🅽🆃 ➪ (@OnARantMan) August 6, 2022

On today’s episode of “Fuk around and find out,” two would be robbers attempted to rob and steal products from this business owner at his smoke shop in #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/xlUmzngwef — GrindFace TV (GPound.com) (@grindfacetv_) August 5, 2022

Three robbers attempted to rob a smoke shop in Las Vegas but it didn’t end well. The one who jumped over the counter met with multiple stabs from the owner in self defense. Think about 3 vs 1 and what if the robbers got the chance to harm the owner.

Although we don’t have much information as at the time of this publication on how it all started, but given the climate the store owner probably has a strong case for self-defense. We hope the would-be robber lives and learns from this. We hope the store owner is blessed with more business than he needs.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS.

The reactions to the Las Vegas smoke shop incident are shocking. People are praising the shopkeeper who stabbed the thief multiple times. The public’s response is a classic example of judging by your emotions and focusing on the last steps in a long chain of cause and effect.

Reacting to this story. a lady with twitter username sh1tp13 wrote

let this Las Vegas smoke shop botched robbery video be a warning to yt boys in ski masks who act hard / rob those making a living. Your friends ditched you while you screamed you were dead and you’re only 17. At least you didn’t die over blunt wraps .

