Las Vegas Smoke Shop Robbery Stabbing : What is Black Bloc ?

What is Black Bloc and what does it have to do with the recent robbery attempt at a Las Vegas Smoke Shop ?

For the uninitiated: “black bloc” is a protest tactic. a group of people (a bloc!) works together while wearing identity-obscuring black clothing. typically used in anti-fascist protests, but predates most modern US use of “antifa.”

Black bloc is a technique for obscuring your identity by dressing head to toe in black clothing and covering you face and identifying features.

The plan being when making your escape to disappear into a crowd of similarly dressed people.

#Nevada #LasVegas A robber in black bloc was stabbed & subdued by an Asian-American shop keeper wearing flip flops in Las Vegas this week. The robber’s accomplice leaves his friend behind. Police are investigating the robbery & stabbing. pic.twitter.com/PHI7HvtJGb — RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) August 6, 2022

it’s not a *surprise* that andy is describing everyone committing crimes wearing black, anonymizing clothing as “in black bloc,” but it doesn’t make it less enraging. pic.twitter.com/yTTEUyUOtf — SAL (@sarahannelloyd) August 5, 2022

What’s “Black bloc?” Was that a clumsy attempt to associate the word “Black” with this crime, Andy? pic.twitter.com/FtVSHuDg7l — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) August 6, 2022

Tariq is a dumbass who’s steady looking for a reason to complain. Black Bloc is when you wear all black to conceal your identity. It’s an antifa thing. https://t.co/dQby6oSNNp — 💯BLACK-HOTEP💯 (@HotepMweusi) August 6, 2022

I don’t feel bad for the black bloc and if this shopkeeper guy is Vietnamese, I’m pretty sure he suffers way worse. #America #Asiansgonewild #DontMessWithAsians https://t.co/AmQWOyRpYR — Starboykb (@Starboykb) August 5, 2022

Want to make this point, the robber was not, I repeat was not in Black Bloc. The robber was dressed in all black would be the correct thing to say. ” Black Bloc is a tactic not a way of dressing ” https://t.co/cv2dFQ6Bpb — ows special projects (@owsspawg) August 5, 2022

*person intending to commit a crime wears dark colours* andy ngo: the robber, clearly affiliated with black bloc, https://t.co/osxutmEPWK — lydia deetz nutz, feral werewolf nightmare bitch (@vissersixxx) August 5, 2022

