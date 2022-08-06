Las Vegas Smoke Shop Robbery Stabbing : What is Black Bloc ?

Posted on August 6, 2022

What is Black Bloc and what does it have to do with the recent robbery attempt at a Las Vegas Smoke Shop ?

For the uninitiated: “black bloc” is a protest tactic. a group of people (a bloc!) works together while wearing identity-obscuring black clothing. typically used in anti-fascist protests, but predates most modern US use of “antifa.”

Black bloc is a technique for obscuring your identity by dressing head to toe in black clothing and covering you face and identifying features.

The plan being when making your escape to disappear into a crowd of similarly dressed people.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: