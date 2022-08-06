“Yes!” Yells of ‘yes’ in courtroom 209. Guilty x 5. Jury finds Aydin Coban guilty on all 5 counts in sextortion case involving 15 yo Amanda Todd.

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Aydin Coban—the Dutch national accused in the online extortion case of Amanda Todd, who died by suicide in 2012.

The Dutch national was convicted of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment against Amanda Todd.

Canadian jury has found Aydin Coban guilty on charges of sexually extorting teenager from British Columbia, whose video of her online harassment sparked a global debate on cyber-bullying pic.twitter.com/BY3LqhS0e0 — Naija (@Naija_PR) August 6, 2022

One decade later, Dutch 44 year old Aydin Coban is finally convicted of five counts of child abuse, extortion and harassment. He drove 15 year old Amanda Todd to kill herself through child abuse blackmail in 2012. #opDeathEatershttps://t.co/wCG7glCJDa — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) August 6, 2022

