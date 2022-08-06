Jury finds Aydin Coban guilty on all 5 counts in sextortion case involving 15 yo Amanda Todd.

“Yes!” Yells of ‘yes’ in courtroom 209. Guilty x 5. Jury finds Aydin Coban guilty on all 5 counts in sextortion case involving 15 yo Amanda Todd.

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Aydin Coban—the Dutch national accused in the online extortion case of Amanda Todd, who died by suicide in 2012.

The Dutch national was convicted of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment against Amanda Todd.

 

